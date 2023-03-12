Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo

A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported it believes the man was walking on the tracks when he was struck by an LRT ION train travelling north.

Emergency services worked to extract the male who was trapped under the train, police said.

Police said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, there were no passengers on the ION train at the time of the collision.

The rail line and Bearinger Road, between Albert Street and Parkside Drive were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Grand River Transit (GRT) said in a tweet at 12:21 a.m., ION light rail service was not running due to a collision. ION replacement shuttle buses were running between Conestoga Station and Fairway Station.

Service resumed around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

8:30 AM : The ION light rail service disruption between Conestoga Station and Laurier-Waterloo Park Station has ended. Light rail service will return to the regular schedule shortly. — GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) March 12, 2023

This is the second LRT crash involving a pedestrian in the last week.

On Wednesday, a youth was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Charles Street East. The victim was identified by his family as 16-year-old Keelan Zondervan. His mother says he has been removed from life support and is recovering in hospital.

FATAL CRASHES

This is not the first time a pedestrian has been fatally struck by an LRT train.

Past coverage from CTV News Kitchener indicates this has happened at least once before.

On Jan. 4, 2020, a pedestrian was fatally struck around 5:00 a.m. in the area of Columbia Street West near Phillip Street as the train was heading southbound.

Police said a 40-year-old local area resident was pronounced dead at the scene.