Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo

An LRT train passes over Bearinger Road in Waterloo on March 12. (Karis Mapp/CTV News Kitchener) An LRT train passes over Bearinger Road in Waterloo on March 12. (Karis Mapp/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver