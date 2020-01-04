KITCHENER -- Regional Police are investigating an early morning crash involving an LRT train and a pedestrian in Waterloo.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Columbia Street West near Phillip Street.

Police say a 40-year-old local area resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Services Unit has been called in to investigate.

Waterloo Regional Police say this is the first road fatality of the year in Waterloo Region.

Eastbound and Westbound traffic on Columbia was shut down for an hour and a half, but the roads have since re-opened.

Police say there will be a heavy presence in the area Saturday, as officers continue to investigate.

There is no word on a cause at this time or why the pedestrian was on the tracks. No charges have been laid.