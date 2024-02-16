Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
The collision happened around 6:38 a.m. on Pinebush Road at Struck Court.
Waterloo regional police said the pedestrian, a 23-year-old Cambridge woman, was transported to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to another hospital outside the region.
On Saturday morning, police announced that she had succumbed to her injuries.
Pinebush Road, between Franklin Boulevard and High Ridge Court, were closed for several hours while the investigation was ongoing.
Police said charges are anticipated.
