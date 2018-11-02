

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a pedestrian has been charged after being struck by a vehicle in Kitchener Thursday night.

Police were called to Charles Street East near Benton Street around 8 p.m. after reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Fire crews, EMS, and police all attended.

Officers say the pedestrian, a 56-year-old Kitchener man was taken away by ambulance to Grand River Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say he has since been charged with failing to use a crosswalk.

Part of Charles Street was closed for approximately two hours while crews investigated.

Police say the dark, windy, and rainy weather was likely a factor.