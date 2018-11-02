Featured
Pedestrian charged after failing to use crosswalk
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 6:13AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a pedestrian has been charged after being struck by a vehicle in Kitchener Thursday night.
Police were called to Charles Street East near Benton Street around 8 p.m. after reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Fire crews, EMS, and police all attended.
Officers say the pedestrian, a 56-year-old Kitchener man was taken away by ambulance to Grand River Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say he has since been charged with failing to use a crosswalk.
Part of Charles Street was closed for approximately two hours while crews investigated.
Police say the dark, windy, and rainy weather was likely a factor.