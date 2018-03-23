

CTV Kitchener





Gas prices are on the rise across Canada, jumping 12.6 per cent in the past month.

The average price at the pump in our region is about $1.25 but as high as $1.30 per litre Friday.

Drivers out west in British Columbia have it far worse.

Dan McTeague of the online tech company GasBuddy predicts that beginning in April and continuing to September, gasoline prices across much of B.C.'s south coast will hover around $1.60 a litre.

McTeague said some analysts fear higher prices will spread east.

"People are shaking their heads," he said. "It's become quite the story, with some national overtones."

McTeague said other parts of the country are not looking at the same prices for gas, particularly because of B.C.'s taxes on gas.

In other parts of the country on Monday, the average price for gas was just under $1.14 a litre in Edmonton, about $1.25 in Toronto and around $1.12 in Halifax.

Analysts have been predicting the gas increase as the loonie continues to weaken against the U.S. dollar.

Here in the region, prices are $0.23 higher than they were last year at this time.

With files from Beth Leighton of The Canadian Press