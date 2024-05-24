Part of Hamilton's Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway closed this weekend
Drivers in the Hamilton area may experience some traffic headaches this weekend as the city completes annual maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, also known as the LINC.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed starting on Friday morning.
The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Road to the Upper Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp.
The westbound closure will be in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.
Detours will be set up along Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road.
The work includes spot resurfacing, graffiti removal, bridge and sign repairs, pavement marking, catch basin cleaning, and vegetation maintenance.
The work is expected to wrap up Monday at 4 a.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Meeting regarding encampment at Western University didn't happen
A planned meeting between the Western University Divestment Coalition and school administrators didn't happen Thursday. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus earlier this month — demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.
-
Londoners sound off about prohibiting gas lawn mowers and yard equipment after 6 p.m.
Feedback has been pouring into city hall after the Civic Works Committee discussed changes to the Sound By-law that would further limit the use of gas powered lawn equipment.
-
Murder retrial underway in case involving shooting death outside Clinton
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a Toronto-area construction executive l is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.
Windsor
-
Search continues for missing swimmers in Windsor
The search continues Friday after a report of a possible drowning at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.
-
Fire at former Windsor bar, soon to be boutique hotel
Fire crews in Windsor are working to put out a blaze at a former city bar. Crews were called to the scene of the former Champs bar in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on Friday morning.
-
Driver slumped over steering wheel as traffic lights cycle through
Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, police received complaints of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of King Street west and Lacroix Street as the light cycled several times.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
-
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
-
$33K drug seizure in Simcoe County results in charges for Barrie man
Provincial police say officers removed more than $33,000 worth of drugs from the streets during a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
Out-of-control fire rages just south of Cobalt, Ont.
A 164-hectare fire is burning three kilometres north of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
-
Attempted murder, drug charges follow shooting in Greater Sudbury
One person is charged with attempt murder and two people have been charged with drug and weapons offences following a shooting early Friday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in death of gosling in city west end
A 68-year-old Ottawa man is facing animal cruelty charges after a gosling was allegedly stomped to death outside a business in Kanata.
-
Groups call on human rights commission to investigate 'hazardous pollution' caused by trucks downtown Ottawa
Health, community, and environmental groups in Ottawa want the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to investigate the city’s allowing heavy trucks to travel through densely populated areas of downtown, citing urgent health threats caused by heavy truck emissions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
-
Premier Doug Ford fuels early Ontario election speculation by declining to commit to June 2026
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is fuelling early election speculation by declining multiple times today to commit to sticking to the planned June 2026 date.
Montreal
-
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
-
Helicopters, impersonations and squeezing through the fence: a brief history of Quebec prison escapes
Friday's warrant for prison inmate Yacine Zouaoui, 32, is the latest in hundreds of reported prison breaks in Quebec. Sometimes, they just walked away; sometimes they went through a fence, and twice they used a helicopter.
-
Canadian border workers vote in favour of possible strike: union
Border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate which could lead to 'significant disruptions' to the flow of goods, services and people through Canadian ports of entry, their union said Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP believe deceased man was driver in fatal P.E.I. collision
The RCMP has completed its investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people in Marshfield, P.E.I., last December.
-
Over 1,200 N.B. teachers eligible to retire within next five years, association calling for urgent action
Peter Lagacy says of the New Brunswick Teachers’ Association’s (NBTA) 6,500 members about 1,200 are eligible to retire within the next five years.
-
Donations to Halifax tent encampment could result in a public health concern, says those living there
The tent encampment on University Avenue in Halifax has grown over the past few months and while community members have donated food to the people living there, their efforts have brought some concern.
Winnipeg
-
Man holding weapon fatally shot by Manitoba RCMP, IIU investigating
A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by RCMP on a Manitoba highway Friday morning.
-
Health information of hundreds of Manitobans accessed inappropriately: Shared Health
Hundreds of Manitobans had their personal health information "inappropriately accessed" over an eight-month span Shared Health has learned following an investigation.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba overnight
As southern Manitoba gear up to receive up to 60 millimetres of rain, some communities have already started to feel the impact of the low-pressure system.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
-
Tires 'destroyed' by massive Calgary pothole, driver says
While city crews remain hard at work patching many Calgary roads, a massive pothole on 16 Avenue N.W. created some very expensive problems for drivers on Thursday.
-
University of Calgary looks to relaunch oil engineering program after hiatus
The University of Calgary says it is planning a potential relaunch of its oil and gas engineering program, which it suspended three years ago due to dwindling student demand.
Edmonton
-
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
-
$350K fine levied against company after death of worker in 2021
An industrial painting and coating company has been ordered to pay $350,000 after the death of a worker more than two years ago.
-
McDavid scores in 2OT to lift Oilers over Stars in West Final opener
Connor McDavid tipped Evan Bouchard's shot from the boards past Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 32 seconds into the second overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Vancouver
-
18 hydrogen refuelling stations to be built in B.C., premier announces
More than a dozen hydrogen refuelling stations are expected to be built in B.C. as part of a new project aimed at reducing emissions in the transportation sector.
-
Search for truth goes on, regardless of killer Robert Pickton's fate, say victims' advocates
Advocates for alleged victims of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton say they remain focused on getting justice for the women, as Pickton lies in a Quebec hospital in a coma after being attacked in prison.
-
70% of accidental deaths in B.C. prisons due to toxic drugs: coroner's report
The majority of accidental deaths that occurred in B.C. prisons over the last decade were due to toxic drugs, a new report released by the provincial coroner shows.