Part of Hamilton's Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway closed this weekend

Drivers in the Hamilton area may experience some traffic headaches this weekend as the city completes annual maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, also known as the LINC.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed starting on Friday morning.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Road to the Upper Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp.

The westbound closure will be in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

Detours will be set up along Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road.

The work includes spot resurfacing, graffiti removal, bridge and sign repairs, pavement marking, catch basin cleaning, and vegetation maintenance.

The work is expected to wrap up Monday at 4 a.m.