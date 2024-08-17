Trees down, significant damage reported after tornado in Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches and warnings have ended across Ontario.
Environment Canada issued a warning for the Region of Waterloo Saturday morning. The warning became a watch through the afternoon, and later became a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall.
Shortly after the warning was issued, a funnel cloud was reported in North Dumfries.
A possible tornado was reported in the area of Ayr, Ont. August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Tornado near Ayr, Ont.
A tornado was spotted in Ayr, Ontario in the Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street area around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
A team from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project travelled to Ayr and confirmed a tornado touched down.
David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project said, “In this case, there was so much video evidence. You can see the clear funnel cloud with debris rotating around it. We know it's a tornado. Our job here now is to read it. So on the [Enhanced Fujita] scale 0 to 5. And how long? How wide. Characteristics of it.”
By 11 p.m. Saturday night, the team from the Northern Tornadoes Project had classified the storm as an EF1 tornado.
Several trees snapped in half and drivers were forced to carefully navigate the debris strewn roads.
Greenfield Road was impassable as a large tree lay across the road and hydro lines drooped toward the ground.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) confirmed the road was closed between Trussler Road and Northumberland Street due to the damaged hydro poles around 11:30 a.m. The road re-opened overnight, but crews continued clearing large fallen trees Sunday morning. North Dumfries Township said the Public Works Department will be re-deploying crews to Greenfield Road West on Monday to continue cutting up and removing damaged trees and haul away the limbs that have been piled at the side of the road. Greenfield Road West will be closed to traffic while crews are on scene.
A tree lays across Greenfield Road after a possible tornado was reported near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Resident Mary Jean Page said the tornado blew through quickly, and she is grateful her home wasn’t wrecked. “We’ve seen tornadoes go down the river many times. They seem to like the course of the river. I don’t know why that is.”
WRPS Public Information Officer Constable Melissa Quarrie said the first calls started coming in shortly after an emergency alert was sent out at 10:43 a.m.
“At that point, we started to receive calls from the community concerned. And the first call that we received about dangerous conditions or damages was at the Home Hardware in North Dumfries Township.
Assessing the damage
The Home Hardware store at the corner of Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street sustained significant damage, with portions of the roof and walls torn off the building.
Lumber could be seen flung about the parking lot shortly after the storm passed through.
Part of the roof was torn off a Home Hardware location at the corner of Greenfield Road and Northumberland Street in North Dumfries after a potential tornado moved through the area on August 17, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)
Quarrie said despite the damage, everyone at the store was able to make it out unharmed.
“We’re really happy about that, as I’m sure are family, friends and co-workers. We did receive a call about the structure being damaged and the roof being partially torn off. The information that we have at this time is that there were two customers as well as employees in the store at the time. However they were all able to get out of the building safely.”
The North Dumfries Fire Department was called to the business due to the smell of natural gas.
Some homeowners told CTV News Kitchener their trees were torn up by the roots.
A tree is seen torn up from its roots after a potential tornado passed through North Dumfries near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)
In a news release, the Township of North Dumfries said the township’s sports park, Cowan Park, was extensively damaged in the storm and has been closed on an indefinite basis. The North Dumfries Community Complex was closed for the remainder of the weekend. The complex will reopen on Monday at 7 a.m. and will resume normal business hours. However, the dog park, community garden and beach volleyball courts remain closed pending reassessment. The township said a potential timeline for reopening will be sent out on Tuesday.
The township said wellness checks were performed at high impact properties, and as of 2 p.m. Saturday, no injuries had been reported.
WRPS said it had received reports of a train derailment in the area with several rail cars flipped over. They said there are no reports of hazardous material spills and railway employees were managing the clean up.
Broken trees are seen in the Greenfield Road area after a possible tornado was reported near Ayr, Ont. on August 17, 2024 (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Dangerous behaviour
WRPS said the tornado was not the only potentially dangerous situation residents in the area were contending with.
“We did, through our partners at the OPP, hear reports of dangerous driving behaviours happening on the 401 during that time in North Dumfries,” Quarrie said. “We don’t have any specific information about that, but we do encourage members of the public if they are driving and a tornado is imminent, you’re encouraged to stop your vehicle and get out and go to a place of low lying area, like a ditch, to be as safe as possible.
A piece of debris sits at the side of the road and several damaged trucks are seen in the background after a tornado touched down near Ayr, Ontario on August 17, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
Cleaning up and finding support
Cleanup has begun for many people living in the area.
Approximately 2,500 customers lost power shortly after the tornado moved through. On Sunday, the township said some isolated homes may still be without power because work is required from prviate contractors to ensure service can be safely restored.
The township also asked drivers to avoid the Greenfield Road area while cleanup efforts continue. Traffic congestion along Northumberland Street between Alps Road and the east leg of Greenfield Road had been hindering emergency crews as they tried to complete tasks.
Meanwhile, some people are turning to the community to find support after their frightening ordeal.
The township said a grocery store, Ayr Foodland, donated bottled water to crews working on cleaning up the damage and to Greenfield Road residents who were impacted by the storm and use a well system.
Resident Geoff Wheeler said he and his family ran into the basement when they received the emergency alert. Now that the danger has passed, he is focused on rebuilding.
“We all stick together during this. I think we all have a good community, good neighbours. We’ll help each other out for the next little while.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are all one': Woodstock photographer looks back 55 years later
In August 1969, American photographer Henry Diltz was on the phone with a friend who invited him to an outdoor concert he was organizing. The invitation was accepted, and within hours, Diltz was on his way to cover a massive counter-culture event set to take place on a dairy farm 60 kilometres from Woodstock, N.Y.
Guelph man arrested for murder
A Guelph man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Toronto building that was at risk of collapse was deemed 'unsafe' in 2014: records
A building near Toronto’s Kensington Market that was partially demolished Saturday after it leaned over the sidewalk was deemed 'unsafe' by the city a decade ago, publicly-accessible records show.
Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race
On nearly every issue, the choices — if the winner gets his or her way — are sharply defined.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
Cheaper flight tickets, less crowded Canadian airports among reasons to travel this fall
Fall is around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to put your passport away, as travelling at this time of year comes with many benefits, according to a travel expert.
Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East and scientists warn of a stronger one
One of Russia's most active volcanoes has erupted, spewing plumes of ash five kilometres (three miles) into the sky over the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula and briefly triggering a “code red” warning for aircraft.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
-
One hurt, traffic snarled after west London crash
One person was rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in London’s west end early Sunday afternoon.
-
One person injured in south London blaze
Firefighters were called to a three-storey complex across from White Oaks Mall around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
Windsor
-
Caldwell First Nation reclaims territory with new homes
Members of the Caldwell First Nation are celebrating a return to their ancestral territory.
-
Former WWE Champion appearing in Leamington for upcoming pro wrestling event
After putting on its inaugural event earlier this year, the Noble Champions Group is returning for its second show at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre on Aug. 31.
-
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
Barrie
-
Simcoe-Muskoka still under rainfall warning
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including rainfall warnings for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
-
Car & Truck show roars into Cookstown
Innisfil Beach Cruisers held its annual Car and Truck show at the Georgian Bay Steam Show Grounds, with hundreds getting raised for local food banks and charities.
-
Angus Comicon sees costumed Star Wars, Anime, other characters
POP Culture Canada hosted a Comicon event at the Angus Recreation Centre on Sunday, allowing local video game and comic book enthusiasts to dress up as their favourite characters.
Northern Ontario
-
Thousands of Hydro One customers still without power in Sudbury, Manitoulin districts
More than 15,000 customers remain without power as an outage with Hydro One is effecting areas of Greater Sudbury and most of Manitoulin Island on Sunday. The company hopes to restore power by 8 p.m.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
-
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
Ottawa
-
No one injured in abandoned home on fire in Lowertown
Ottawa Paramedic Service says there were no injuries reported following a fire that started inside an abandoned home in Lowertown on Sunday morning.
-
Person rescued from Ottawa River after jet ski catches fire
A jet ski rider was rescued from the Ottawa River after their watercraft caught fire in the water on Sunday afternoon.
-
Famed eastern Ontario South Mountain Fair a success despite rainy weekend
One of the longest running fairs in Ontario wrapped up on Sunday, and by all accounts it was another success for the South Mountain Fair.
Toronto
-
4 people flee scene after driver collides with TTC streetcar, vehicle in Regent Park: police
There’s a large police presence in Toronto’s Regent Park area following a hit-and-run crash involving a TTC streetcar and another vehicle.
-
Toronto building that was at risk of collapse was deemed 'unsafe' in 2014: records
A building near Toronto’s Kensington Market that was partially demolished Saturday after it leaned over the sidewalk was deemed 'unsafe' by the city a decade ago, publicly-accessible records show.
-
Union speaks out after 3 Toronto police officers injured during west-end eviction
A man is facing several charges after three officers were injured while assisting sheriffs with an eviction late week in Toronto's west end, say police.
Montreal
-
Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rain in Quebec on Sunday
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for 'significant rainfall amounts' from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
-
Ile Bizard residents facing reality of insurance and cleanup a week after tropical storm Debby
A week after rainfall from the remnants of tropical storm Debby devastated the region, Ile-Bizard residents are facing costly and frustrating cleanup realities.
-
After multiple open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Montreal boy ready to hit Grade Six running
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
Atlantic
-
Police investigate attempted murder in Summerside, P.E.I.
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they are investigating after an attempted murder led to an emergency alert and shelter-in-place for residents.
-
Miramichi last New Brunswick municipality to remove Sunday shopping restrictions
Sunday shopping restrictions in Miramichi, N.B. have been removed for the first time this weekend, making it the last New Brunswick municipality to lift operating hour limitations.
-
Gold Cup Parade brings ‘world of colour’ to Charlottetown
Before the big race, the annual Gold Cup Parade took place in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Friday as one of the feature events for the province’s Old Home Week.
Winnipeg
-
S’all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game
Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.
-
Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room
A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.
-
Firefighters battle 2 blazes in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews battled two separate blazes in the city’s North End early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Ron Barge, creator of iconic Calgary children's show 'Buck Shot', dies
Ron Barge, the creator of Buck Shot, has died, at the age of 87.
-
Hardy brings the thunder to the country in a Saturday night to remember in downtown Calgary
Saturday night at The Confluence, Hardy put the thunder in Country Thunder.
-
Highway 93 reopens following mudslide
Highway 93 reopened Saturday night after a mudslide shut it down Friday.
Edmonton
-
Neighbouring town of fire-struck Jasper ready to help long-term, for better or worse
Hinton officials and community leaders say the town will continue to do all it can to support its neighbour, despite dealing with their own issues as a result of the fires.
-
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
-
'We are being lied to': Edmonton doctor alarmed at pesticide use in local lakes
A whistleblower who played a key role raising the alarm of the health risks posed by the oilsands has a new concern — this time in his own backyard.
Vancouver
-
Wet weather helps fire fight in B.C.'s south, while the north remains warm and dry
Wet weather is helping firefighters in British Columbia tackle some of the wildfires burning in the south of the province.
-
BC Hydro scrambling to restore power after wind and lightning storm
Thousands of British Columbians lost power after a storm brought wind and lightning to the southwestern region of the province overnight.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Vancouver Island University
A months-long pro-Palestinian encampment at Vancouver Island University has been dismantled following a court order.