Paris Performers Theatre cancels upcoming season for financial reasons
The Paris Performers Theatre has been forced to cancel the upcoming season but they’re optimistic this isn’t the end.
According to the board of directors, the group was planning on a 2023 season but then took a look at the books.
“Essentially we didn't have any money in the bank. We had a couple of outstanding bills that needed to be paid,” said Connor McGrath, a board member.
McGrath said they made some changes on the board of directors and made the call to cancel.
“The board came to the decision that it wouldn't be appropriate for us to continue doing shows without making sure our outstanding balances were paid up,” he said.
Actor Alexandra Boyd has been with the Paris Performers for several shows but this week learned the upcoming season has been cancelled.
“To be perfectly honest, I was shocked,” she said. “These people are amazing. They put their hearts and souls into every production that we do. So if they're putting a plea for help out there, then I know that it is warranted.”
The news comes a week after the K-W Symphony suddenly announced the cancellation of its upcoming season.
Musicians raised tens of thousands of dollars within hours but it wasn’t enough.
The organization filed for bankruptcy days later.
Paris Performers are confident they can keep the theatre company alive and have also started an online fundraising campaign.
“The GoFundMe, it has the projected goal of $5,000 within the first, I think, 12 hours, which was insane, and very heartwarming,” said McGrath.
For actors like Boyd, community theatre is worth holding onto.
“Theatre has really given me the confidence that I needed to take a lot of steps in my life. And I hate to think of how many kids will never get to experience some form of theater in their own hometown,” said Boyd.
For now they’ll have to wait and see if the group can bounce back from this.
“We're doing good stuff here. And it's important to keep that alive,” said McGrath.
