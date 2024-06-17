KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Paris fire leaves homeowner displaced

    A home on Silver Street in Paris was damaged on June 17, 2024. (Submitted/Dave Pettitt) A home on Silver Street in Paris was damaged on June 17, 2024. (Submitted/Dave Pettitt)
    One person has been displaced after a fire broke out Monday morning at a home on Silver Street in Paris.

    Brant County Fire said crews got the call about a fire at around 10:20 a.m. Officials said the fire started on the back deck, causing about $500,000 in damage – but the damage isn’t obvious from the outside, as the front of the home is still in tact.

    No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire but one dog needed to be rescued.

    There were about 30 fire fighters on scene, from two stations, who helped put the flames out.

    The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

