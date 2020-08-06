KITCHENER -- Parents of students attending school in the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) need to let the board know by next week whether or not their student will return to class in September.

Parents need to fill out a pre-registration survey by Aug. 14.

The school board said it has sent out a parent guide with more information about reopening schools. The UGDSB will also send out school-specific information before kids head to classes next month.

The provincial government released its plan to reopen schools on July 30. Secondary and elementary schools in the UGDSB will return to a "conventional model" in the fall, meaning all schools will offer in-person learning, five days a week.

Parents can also choose to keep their children home from school.

Students and parents in the UGDSB have two options come September: attend in-person or participate in distance learning. Children can't go to school part-time, the school board said.

The school board said it needs parents to fill out the registration survey to make sure schools have adequate staff, resources and transportation.

Public and Catholic school boards in Waterloo Region have also asked parents to confirm whether or not their children will attend school in September.

Schools in the Region of Waterloo will put elementary school students into small cohorts of a maximum of 30 students. Secondary schools will operated under a quadmestering system and on an alternating schedule of in-person and online classes.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board are asking for the forms to be submitted by Aug. 11 and Aug. 10, respectively.

School is scheduled to start again on Sept. 8.