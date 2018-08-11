

CTV Kitchener





Danby Appliances has developed a smart mailbox aimed at keeping deliveries from being swiped.

Upon release, the mailbox, called Parcel Guard, will be made in Guelph with Canadian materials, creating engineering and manufacturing jobs.

It is equipped with a video camera, a tamper alarm and a weight sensor.

It also connects to WiFi and a mobile app, so you can be notified when your package arrives.

The box contains two secure compartments similar to a Canada Post mailbox, where parcels can go in but cannot go out without a key.

Parcel Guard can also be used to have items picked up by generating a one-time-use code for opening it, or by manually unlocking the box via the mobile app.

Its creators say that it will reduce package thefts by simply removing the opportunity.