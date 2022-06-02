Ozzy the cat returns after going missing from his Cambridge home

A happy ending for a Cambridge couple who lost their beloved cat.

Ozzy, a two-year-old Bengal, has returned home after going missing on May 22.

His owners, Amanda Casella and Brandon Duxbury, initially put up posters in their neighbourhood and asked for help finding Ozzy on social media groups.

The couple told CTV News on May 30 that someone had messaged them, claiming to have found Ozzy and demanding a cash reward.

“We said we’d give him a reward if can give us proof that he does have our cat,” said Casella on May 30. “He still wouldn’t. It was really sad and heartbreaking because we got our hopes up.”

“I was pretty disappointed that a human could do that to somebody that is grieving their missing pet,” said Duxbury. “I just felt sick to my stomach.”

The couple also worried about Ozzy’s wellbeing as he has a heart condition and requires medicine.

Two days after speaking with CTV News, Casella and Duxbury got some good news.

Ozzy was spotted by neighbours on Wednesday night and is now back home with Casella and Duxbury.

“We are so grateful to have our Ozzy boy back with us,” Casella wrote in a Facebook post. “Ozzy is happy to be home too, he is back to himself and all he wants is love.”

She added: “Thanks you to the community in Cambridge/Kitchener/surrounding areas for coming together to help us out, we appreciate it more than you will ever know.”

-- With reporting by Heather Senoran