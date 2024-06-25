Oxford County crash sends five people to hospital
Ontario Provincial Police say one person remains in critical condition after a Saturday night crash near Norwich, Ont.
Emergency responders were called to Airport Road and Base Line around 8:30 p.m. for a collision between a pickup truck and minivan.
OPP said four of the passengers in the minivan were transported to hospital with injuries that ranged from serious to life-threatening.
One of those four remains in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup, meanwhile, had only minor injuries.
No further details, including the ages of the passengers, have been released at this time.
OPP said their investigation is ongoing and they’re asking any witnesses to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(8477) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
'We need to regroup,' says Liberal minister and Ontario campaign co-chair in light of byelection loss
A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and the party's Ontario co-chair for the next campaign says the Liberals 'need to regroup' after a shocking overnight byelection loss to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.