Oxford County crash sends five people to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police say one person remains in critical condition after a Saturday night crash near Norwich, Ont.

Emergency responders were called to Airport Road and Base Line around 8:30 p.m. for a collision between a pickup truck and minivan.

OPP said four of the passengers in the minivan were transported to hospital with injuries that ranged from serious to life-threatening.

One of those four remains in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup, meanwhile, had only minor injuries.

No further details, including the ages of the passengers, have been released at this time.

OPP said their investigation is ongoing and they’re asking any witnesses to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(8477) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.