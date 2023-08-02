Bandits move to Kitchener voted down, team will stay in Brantford

The new owners of the Brantford Bandits junior b hockey team are adjusting their original plans to move the team to Kitchener.

A group of long-time friends pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).

The group wanted to bring the team to Kitchener, saying they believed it would create stronger rivalries in the local area.

The idea has been shut down.

"It's surprising how many people we've run into and talked to through that event that don't even know who the Brantford Bandits are or that there even was a team. So, I think creating that awareness, we haven't seen how that's going to translate into sales yet, or attendance if you will," said Brantford Bandits President Rob McIntosh.

The ownership group said the proposal was put to a vote amongst the division they play in, but the teams in the Midwestern Conference voted against the move.

Owners said they had a number of conversations with the league and the other teams and believed there was support from the board of directors and the teams in the GOJHL Midwestern Conference.

Following the vote, the Bandits say they'll focus on growing awareness of the team in Brantford, despite the city already hosting the Ontario Hockey League team, the Brantford Bulldogs and a junior A team.

The owners said they have been holding events to connect with local businesses and residents