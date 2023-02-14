Over half of collisions involving WRPS vehicles last year deemed officers’ fault

A damaged Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen following a serious crash outside Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015. (Dave Ritchie) A damaged Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen following a serious crash outside Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015. (Dave Ritchie)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver