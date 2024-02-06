Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood

A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.

City council saw the proposal for 13 apartment towers at 446 Albert Street for the first time Monday night. The lot is currently a mix of industrial and paved lands.

"Local business owners are concerned," said Waterloo resident Judith Fletcher. "I've spoken to some who've got a petition going to the object the prospect of their parking lots being overrun with potential overflow."

The proposal would see buildings ranging from eight to 30 storeys in height with more than 2,800 units, 97 bedrooms earmarked as affordable housing, more than 1,700 bicycle parking spots, and 1,300 vehicle parking spots.

"There are so many good things in this proposal," said another delegate. "We need housing. We are in the middle of a housing crisis. Students are being subjected to overcrowded conditions, with three to four people in one bedroom. It's already happening in our city."

The Monday night meeting was informal, so no decisions were made on the project. A formal public meeting date will be set sometime in the near future.

"Overall, to completely transform, rejuvinate, reutilize what is a very large development site with a lot of potential, which has some contamination issues and other conditions that present some unique opportunities and challenges from a development perspective," said Brandon Simon, an associate with the Planning Partnership Bruce Hall.