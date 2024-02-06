Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
City council saw the proposal for 13 apartment towers at 446 Albert Street for the first time Monday night. The lot is currently a mix of industrial and paved lands.
"Local business owners are concerned," said Waterloo resident Judith Fletcher. "I've spoken to some who've got a petition going to the object the prospect of their parking lots being overrun with potential overflow."
The proposal would see buildings ranging from eight to 30 storeys in height with more than 2,800 units, 97 bedrooms earmarked as affordable housing, more than 1,700 bicycle parking spots, and 1,300 vehicle parking spots.
"There are so many good things in this proposal," said another delegate. "We need housing. We are in the middle of a housing crisis. Students are being subjected to overcrowded conditions, with three to four people in one bedroom. It's already happening in our city."
The Monday night meeting was informal, so no decisions were made on the project. A formal public meeting date will be set sometime in the near future.
"Overall, to completely transform, rejuvinate, reutilize what is a very large development site with a lot of potential, which has some contamination issues and other conditions that present some unique opportunities and challenges from a development perspective," said Brandon Simon, an associate with the Planning Partnership Bruce Hall.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Freezing rain makes snow heavier in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
What the future holds for the Monarchy following King Charles III's diagnosis
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
Canada needs time for 'deeper conversation' on assisted dying, mental health: Holland
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Former London Knight dies following accidental overdose
Former Toronto Maple Leaf forward Jason Spezza says his younger brother Matthew has died of an accidental overdose.
-
'Someone knows something': OPP renew call for help in 25-year-old cold case
The fire department and police responded to an early morning house fire where Roger Smith and Wendy Haveron were found dead. Investigators determined the couple died from blunt force trauma and the fire at their home was deliberately set.
-
Local bakery stepping up to help London boy
A local bakery is raising money for a 14 -year-old London boy who needs a wheelchair accessible van. Mason Christiaens was born blind, and last year, woke up paralyzed from the waist down.
Windsor
-
South east Windsor investigation leads to road closures
No details are available other than the 3600 block of Byng Rd. is closed.
-
Overnight fire in downtown Windsor
Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Brant Ave. near Wyandotte Street around 2 a.m.
-
Police investigate 'potentially hazardous material' in Walkerville
The 3600 block of Walker Road has reopened following an investigation.
Barrie
-
-
Barrie business to leave city to make expansion plans a reality
A Barrie business now into its second generation of ownership may be forced to leave the city in order to meet its expansion goals.
-
Cupcake Day for the OSPCA is on its way
Buy a cupcake and help provide urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.
Northern Ontario
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
developing
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING End of community fridge not an end to services, Parkdale Food Centre says
The Parkdale Food Centre is telling patrons that the closure of its community fridge this week will not mean a reduction in services for people in need.
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
-
Trans allies gather in Ottawa to protest visit by Alberta premier
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's west end: police
One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
-
Greater Toronto housing market tightens as home sales surge 37% in January: board
Greater Toronto home sales soared 37 per cent last month compared with the same month a year ago as lower borrowing costs associated with fixed-rate mortgages lured some buyers back to the market.
-
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Montreal
-
4 fires in 2 hours: Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after four fires broke out within two hours of each other.
-
Montreal police officer injured in hit-and-run while investigating report of stolen vehicle
A search is underway for a suspect after Montreal police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec government to spend $870 million to replace Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, but some sports economists say they're skeptical of the government's case.
Atlantic
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
A number of schools and universities in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are closed Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. cleaning up heavy powder much of Monday
Many side streets around Charlottetown weren’t plowed until Monday afternoon, following an extended storm dumping heavy snow on Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Bar, vendor at Sherbrook Inn shut down, future uncertain
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain. The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
Calgary
-
Record surge in insolvencies a 'problematic' sign of small-business closures
A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023.
-
Train cars derail near Brooks, Alta., resulting in road closure
Part of a freight train derailed near Brooks, Alta., on Monday.
-
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Major northeast intersection closed as police investigate collision that injures officer
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast is closed after a collision late Monday afternoon between a police cruiser and another vehicle sent one officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Oilers say they're ignoring lengthy win streak as they prepare to potentially tie it in Vegas
Now that the National Hockey League all-star break is out of the way, the Edmonton Oilers' two biggest stars say they want to return to the task at hand: Winning as many games as they can in their quest to cement playoff positioning and not letting something like, say, tying a record NHL winning streak distract them.
Vancouver
-
'Shooting flames, lots of smoke': Burnaby house engulfed in fire
Smoke billowed from a house in Burnaby as it was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
-
Experts doubt foreign buyer ban extension will help affordability
Over the weekend, Ottawa quietly extended its foreign homebuyer ban until 2027. But some experts question whether it will make any difference to affordability in the Lower Mainland.
-
Video shows dozens of rats feasting in Vancouver park
A video making the rounds on social media shows dozens of rats scurrying about a small downtown park near Burrard Station in Vancouver.