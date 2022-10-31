Over 400 nursing vacancies across Waterloo region and Brant County
Hundreds of nursing jobs are waiting to be filled at local hospitals as the health care staffing crisis continues across the province.
Despite new regulations that will allow internationally trained nurses to get on the job sooner, local officials say that’s likely to be more of a minor improvement than a major shift.
“Every day that goes by, the vacancy numbers increase,” said Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) President Cathryn Hoy. “They are leaving everyday, retiring, going to the states and finding other career paths.”
While the problem isn’t new for Ontario hospitals, the ONA says it’s getting worse. Hoy says in some cases the patient load for nurses is doubling.
“I know of a mental health unit that had 31 patients and had one RN and one RPN,” Hoy said. “It’s not typical to have 15 patients on a medical unit, it’s impossible, it’s absolutely impossible. If you add up all the duties on a perfect day, if you had 15 patients its 24.5 hours of labour and you have 12 hours, how do you meet those targets? You can’t. Patients will suffer, and patients will die.”
NURSING VACANCIES BY HOSPITAL
Grand River Hospital says they have 104 nursing vacancies.
At St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener there are 71 vacancies for nurses and specialized medical technicians.
Cambridge Memorial Hospital has 68 nursing vacancies.
In Brant County, they’re looking to fill 178 nursing positions.
Guelph General Hospital did not reply for request for comment.
In total, there are 420 nursing vacancies across Waterloo region and Brant County.
Two out of seven operating rooms were closed at St. Mary’s Hospital last week.
RECRUITMENT TROUBLES
Some officials say this is the worst they’ve ever seen.
“I have never personally had this much exposure to this amount of health and human resource constraint,” said Jill Schitka, vice-president of patient services and chief of nursing at St. Mary’s General Hospital. “It’s not ever really been like this in my working career.”
St. Mary’s General Hospital said the number of people leaving is starting to stabilize, but it's bringing people in that's proving difficult.
“We are not seeing an increased number of terminations or resignations in the last six months, it’s more that we are seeing the building up of vacancies, so we weren’t necessarily able to fill all the vacancies from six months ago, we are adding to our vacancy numbers,” said Kaitlyn Pendergast, talent management consultant for St. Mary’s General Hospital.
As for the new provincial regulations allowing new and internationally trained nurses to get to work faster, officials say it's not enough to right the ship.
“I’m not sure it’s going to give the numbers that we need,” Schitka said. “We matched with two international nurses through one of the programs with the college of nurses, but other than that, we are not seeing a lot of uptake of internationally trained nurses to come here.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
An observatory captures images of giant star 'ghost'
An observatory has documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it died with an explosion.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologized Monday after a notorious killer attended the government's tough-on-crime throne speech last week -- and went a step further by stripping caucus duties from the member who invited Colin Thatcher.
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
London
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
'Six collisions at intersection since August': Neighbours say change needed at rural Oxford County corner
After another serious collision has left one person fighting for their life, neighbours are calling for changes to an Oxford County intersection. “This is the sixth crash here since August,” says Steve Hart, who lives at the corner of Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33, north of Woodstock, Ont.
Windsor
-
Vehicle crashes through popular ice cream shop
A vehicle has crashed into a popular Windsor ice cream shop, police are on scene.
-
'I'm angry': Windsor union reps react to government legislation regarding Ontario education workers
When Darlene Sawchuk, president of CUPE Local 1358, heard representatives had been called back to the table Sunday, she says she thought it might mean an agreement could be reached.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Barrie
-
Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie
Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.
-
Highway 10 in Mono closed for several hours after deadly multi-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono killed one person and sent another to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Carnegie Foundation honours Kirkland Lake. Ont., man who rescued drowning girl
Alec Daviau of Kirkland Lake has been named a Carnegie Hero, one of 17 people in North America to receive the honour for 2022.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
Ottawa
-
Two women charged with murdering 88-year-old Ottawa woman
Ottawa police have charged two women with murdering an 88-year-old woman in the city's east end on Monday.
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa police didn't follow the procedure needed to get RCMP and provincial police officers to help respond to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, another in hospital after shooting outside Toronto high school
A male is dead and a teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in southwestern Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The La Fontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The La Fontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
Atlantic
-
'I could hear her breathing': Police investigate alleged forcible confinement in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman claims she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
-
Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting dies
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Islanders to receive financial assistance to cope with cost of living
Prince Edward Island has announced residents will soon be receiving additional financial assistance as a way to cope with the increasing cost of living.
Winnipeg
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Calgary
-
Gunfire between Calgary officer and Canyon Meadows suspect caught on camera: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new details on an incident in Canyon Meadows last week that saw a man dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.
-
‘She’s not a medical doctor’: Parents slam premier for masking comments
Tracey Bartie says her 15-year-old son Nate needs to wear an N-95 mask to school every day because he’s immunocompromised.
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating suspicious death near Whyte Avenue
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after the death of a woman on Monday.
-
Goalie controversy? Oilers to be 'flexible' with starts as Skinner leads NHL in several stats
Stuart Skinner's rookie season has "been a lot of fun," he says. And why not? The Oilers have won four straight and Skinner has some of the best stats in the NHL.
-
Fire destroys rectory residence weeks after deliberately set fire at historic northern Alberta church
For the second time in two months, a historic building in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., has been destroyed by fire.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
B.C. bars, pubs allowed to extend hours during World Cup
With the Canadian men's soccer team set to make its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986, B.C. has announced that bars and pubs will be allowed to extend their hours to host soccer fans.
-
This year's Santa Claus parade is cancelled in Vancouver
Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.