Over $171,000 worth of drugs seized in Brantford

Brantford police have seized cash, ammunition and $171,075 worth of drugs during a bust at an address in the area of Colborne Street and Market Street.

In a media release, police said officers executed two search at the address on Wednesday April 27.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old Brantford man was arrested.

The following drugs and items were found on his person:

Approximately 46.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl

Approximately 1.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

Approximately 33 pills of suspected Xanax

Approximately 44 pills of suspected Hydromorphone

Large quantity of Canadian Currency

Digital scale and drug packaging materials

Officers also seized the following at the Colborne Street and Market Street address:

Approximately 1,018 grams of suspected methamphetamine

20 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition

15 rounds of 22-25 rifle cartridges

2 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

The man now faces multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and has been held for a bail hearing.