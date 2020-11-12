KITCHENER -- There are a total of 40 active cases of COVID-19 at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford.

One more resident has also died from the disease, bringing the total to four.

The outbreak at Cedarcroft was declared on Oct. 27. Officials said it's the largest outbreak in Huron and Perth Counties since the pandemic began.

Officals said 36 residents have tested positive for the disease. Two of them are considered recovered.

Fifteen staff members also tested positive. Officials said five of them have recovered.

Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth, Dr. Miriam Klassen, said she understands concerns raised by family members in the care home.

"It is the responsibility of the facility to communicate with residents and family and public health is here to assist them in communicating the sort of jargon and what's happening," she said. "My advice would be for the family to express that first to the facility, if they're not receiving the amount of information that they need. If they have additional questions they can also call public health."

Two residents are in the hospital as a result of the outbreak, including one in the ICU.

Residents are all in their own rooms, with the exception of one married couple, Dr. Klassen said.

There are no plans to move any other residents to Stratford General Hospital.