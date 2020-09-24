KITCHENER -- Capturing more than just moments in time, local photographer Alicia Wynter likes to focus and find out more about her subjects.

“I like to see that they see a different side of them that they love. You know in this day and age everything is instant, everything is a selfie. They take it by themselves, you know they kind of show what they want to show and I like to show who they are,” said Wynter.

Working at her craft since high school, Wynter says it hasn't been easy finding professional opportunities as a Black female photographer. Her work started getting noticed on a national scale by a major Canadian magazine publication after the Black Lives Matter march in June.

“Shooting this event was one of the biggest moments of my life. It was an all-Black team; I’ve never worked with a team, I’ve never shot for a magazine and on top of that I got the cover,” said Wynter.

She feels being a Black photographer gives her a different and unique perspective when it comes to capturing images of other People of Colour and the Black experience.

"I think it tells our story from our point of view, not just being outsiders looking in not understanding what the struggle really is and why we're out there fighting,” said Wynter.

Supporting Black creatives is important in creating lasting change.

“I think ultimately Black creators and entrepreneurs are a part of our communities and industries and should be recognized for their contributions, not just during Black History Month or during times of injustice, but always,” said Hana Hassan of Black Maple, an entrepreneur networking organization in Kitchener.

“Do not give up. I was about to give up when my first call came in from (the magazine), so do not give up. as hard as its been. You've got to keep going, keep practicing, hone your craft, reach out, network and just keep going at it,” said Wynter.

As for what's next, she is set to partner with more national magazines with more of her photography coming to a stand near you.