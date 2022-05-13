OPP seeking witnesses in Kitchener road rage incident

Cambridge OPP are investigating a road rage incident on Highway 8 in Kitchener, and they're asking witnesses to give them a call.

Police say it happened Thursday, around 7:50 p.m., between Fairway Road and King Street East.

No further details have been released about the alleged incident, but OPP say at least two vehicles were involved.

"We are appealing for any witnesses that may have been in that area at that time, that either saw or heard anything, that caught your attention," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a Twitter video.

Specifically, he added, they're looking for "more context" into what happened on Highway 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge OPP at 519-654-0150.