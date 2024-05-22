OPP seek tips in $38K theft from Guelph/Eramosa business
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the person, or persons, who stole $38,000 from a business in Guelph/Eramosa.
They said the business mailed a check to a vendor in March.
Before it made it to its destination, however, it was “intercepted and deposited into a fraudulent bank account.”
On Tuesday, OPP released surveillance images of three people they want to identify as part of their investigation.
Anyone who has information on the theft is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
