OPP search for two suspects and two vehicles after Erin incidents
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating two incidents that were said to have happened overnight in the town of Erin.
According to a news release from OPP, the first incident happened at around 11:00 p.m. on Monday. Police said multiple suspects attended a business on Erin Park Drive in a U-Haul truck. A second vehicle, a 2005 black Subaru Forester that had been reported stolen from the Nottawasaga area, was also seen in the parking lot with the U-Haul.
Hours later at around 4:00 a.m., police said the U-Haul and the suspects visited a second business on Erin Park Drive.
Police said the suspects entered the business and stole a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Ontario license plate BXXW477, as well as a white 2009 Chevrolet Express Van with the Ontario license plate BE67965.
“A business logo that consisted of a black circle with white writing was painted on the back of the Chevrolet van,” the release said.
Police are looking to identify the vehicles involved as well as two suspects.
The U-Haul used in the incidents was recovered.
According to OPP, one suspect was wearing a patterned face mask, a dark-coloured baseball cap, a dark-coloured hoodie and pants and tan boots. The second suspect was wearing black and red gloves, a grey Adidas hoodie, dark-coloured pants and white high-top sneakers.
Police included photos of the vehicle believed to be involved and the suspects.
Businesses and residences in the area are asked to check their surveillance footage between Monday at 10:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
