OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theft
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1,000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
It happened at around 8 p.m. on March 2 but OPP did not specify where the store was located.
Police said a suspect entered the store, placed products in a black duffle bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
Investigator are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible and have shared surveillance photos.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
LIVE UPDATES Super Tuesday: President Joe Biden wins in Iowa
The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.