KITCHENER
Kitchener

    OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theft

    OPP included surveillance photos after an alleged retail theft in Fergus on March 2, 2024. (Submitted/OPP) OPP included surveillance photos after an alleged retail theft in Fergus on March 2, 2024. (Submitted/OPP)
    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1,000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.

    It happened at around 8 p.m. on March 2 but OPP did not specify where the store was located.

    Police said a suspect entered the store, placed products in a black duffle bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.

    Investigator are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible and have shared surveillance photos.

