Town of St. Marys considers opening second swimming quarry
Known as the “stone town,” it’s fitting that one of the communities largest attractions is a lime-stone quarry.
Since the 1950’s the abandoned quarry on Water Street has been a popular swimming facility.
“Our best tag line is: it is Canada’s largest outdoor swimming pool,” said Amy Cubberley, manager of cultural services with the Town of St. Marys.
Over the past three summers, the quarry has seen a surge in popularity due largely to the introduction of the Super Water Splash Park, a large inflatable water park obstacle course.
“The growth in attendance from the inflatable has been roughly 30 to 33 per cent so we are seeing a real growth every year,” said Stephanie Ische, manager of community services for the Town of St. Marys.
“Since the introduction of the water park, the Quarry has seen the number of visits go from around 18,000 over the course of July and August, to over 30,000,” said Ische.
The increase in gate revenue means the Quarry is a moneymaker for the city, something that is rare when it comes to municipally run facilities.
“Most of our recreation amenities do run at a loss or break even, but the quarry does draw a lot, and with the beautiful amenities we have down here, we have such potential for growth and different opportunities at this location specifically,” said Ische.
The town says the quarry brings in well over $100,000 annually, helping fund other facilities.
With the success of the swimming quarry, town officials are now looking across Water Street at the fishing quarry.
Similar in size and located directly across from the swimming quarry, the fishing quarry does not allow public swimming and lacks the easy access and infrastructure of the swimming quarry.
Ische says the town is now looking at making this quarry a waterfront destination.
“Just to open it up making it more of a picnic area, [a] friendly area for people to come, maybe come to the quarry, go across the road, have a picnic, go fishing, maybe kayaking.”
Ische says with as many as 800 people, including many excited young kids, the swimming quarry can be a little overwhelming for people looking to relax.
“This side could be more leisurely, recreationally based.” Said Ische.
If council approves a plan, work could begin at the fishing quarry as early as 2025.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Fast food chain value deals ramp up in the United States: What does it mean for Canada?
After years of price increases and a decline in customers, fast food chains in the United States are competing with each other and offering value deals in hopes of bringing more foot traffic into their establishments.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies at 86
Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who moved with the first family to the White House when son-in-law Barack Obama was elected president, has died. She was 86.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
First in Canada imaging technology means less stress, less radiation for patients at St. Joseph’s
Inside the Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Department at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. (formerly Nuclear Medicine), a patient is prepped for imaging.
-
$50M in new and expanded school funding announced across midwestern Ontario
It wasn't that long ago that schools were being closed across rural Ontario due to declining enrollment. But on Friday, money flowed to build and expand schools across midwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
-
Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop
There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.
-
Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli
One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
Bradford man accused of breaking into teen's home charged with sexual assault, child luring
A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Eastern Ontario business catches the attention of social media sensation MrBeast
A local business in the community of Embrun, southeast of Ottawa, got quite the surprise when a social media sensation placed an order with their online business, Ability Hive.
Toronto
-
Man convicted of killing Toronto cop in 1980 granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer more than two decades ago has been granted day parole for six months.
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
'Caroline Huebner Parkette' renamed in honour of late Toronto mother struck by bullet
An east-end parkette in Toronto will officially be renamed Saturday in honour of woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer.
Montreal
-
Making Quebec bilingual: 'What a lack of respect,' says Jolin-Barrette of the idea
Bloc Québécois and Conservative MPs are outraged by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono's suggestion that Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province, rather than having only French as its official language.
-
Families worried in Lachine neighbourhood after father killed on basketball court
Police and intervention workers were making house calls in Lachine's Duff Court neighbourhood Friday, two days after a young father was killed on a basketball court in front of families.
-
Man's body finally returned to Quebec from Cuba... by way of Russia
The Jarjour family can finally start mourning, two months after Faraj Jarjour died in Cuba. The 68-year-old man's body has finally returned to Montreal by way of Russia after he died on vacation in Cuba.
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
N.S. health authority seeks public's help in finding missing patient
Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient missing from a Halifax hospital.
-
Cole Harbour, N.S., students stage walkout, demand safer school environment
Students from Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour, N.S., from Grade 8 and 9 organized a walkout Friday morning, protesting their concerns with violence on school grounds.
Winnipeg
-
'It's time we start telling the stories': New exhibit showcases how queer community was targetted by Canadian government
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Animated documentary short features 91-year-old Winnipeg woman
An animated short documentary featuring a 91-year-old Misericordia Place resident premiered on Friday.
Calgary
-
Man found critically injured as Calgary police respond to reports of shooting
One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.
-
Jury selected in trial of accused in 2022 Coutts border blockade
A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
Edmonton
-
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
-
Oilers balance playoff pressure with playing with urgency in Game 5 vs. Stars
While there's more pressure on the players now that they, as a group, have come further than before, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that his and the players' jobs are about "creating some confidence and assuring that things are going to be OK."
-
WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked
The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
14 arrested at pro-Palestinian protest that blocked trains and traffic in East Vancouver: VPD
Vancouver police say they arrested 14 people for blocking traffic and railroad tracks in East Vancouver Friday.
-
More support coming for DTES residents as province invests $25M on clinic expansion
A primary care clinic serving vulnerable people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to take on more patients, thanks to $25 million in provincial funding.