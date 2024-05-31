98-year-old woman walks 98 laps for charity

A 98-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont. has completed 98 laps on a track as part of a fundraiser for the SickKids Foundation.

Joan Thomlinson, who lives at the Seasons Retirement Community, challenged herself to raise $2,000 for the charity.

"Seeing a child hooked up to [machines] and whatever, I thought, there's got to be something better for these kids," Thomlinson said.

Starting May 1, Thomlinson began walking laps when she could and was aiming to complete all 98 laps by the end of the month.

She did them as often as she could.

"Sometimes 5:30 in the morning. Which I did this morning," Thomlinson said Friday, the last day of her personal campaign.

Last year, she walked 97 laps to celebrate her 97 years of life and raised over $1,600 and 200 pounds of food for the Cambridge Food Bank.

"She always comes up with fundraisers,” said Erica Boer, the fun manager at Seasons Retirement Community. “She's always the first to volunteer to help out with things. I think the whole building is behind her and so proud of her."

After turning 98 in March, Thomlinson decided to add an extra lap and raise $2,000 dollars. But with support of her community, she of surpassed her goal by collecting $3,680 for SickKids.

“I didn’t know it was going to jump that much,” Thomlinson admitted.

Joan Thomlinson finishing her 98th lap at Seasons Retirement Community in Cambridge, Ont. on May 31, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

On top of the laps around the track, Thomlinson took on another challenge this year.

She recently went on a zip line ride in Niagara Falls.

"That was great," Thomlinson told CTV News.

SickKids said it has over 700 different fundraising campaigns, but calls Thomlinson’s task unique

"When I shared what Joan's fundraising idea was in our team meeting, there was just so much excitement and awe, in terms of, 98 laps is no small feat, but definitely neither is zip lining,” said Niyousha Nejatpour, the associate director of community partnerships for the SickKids Foundation.

Joan Thomlinson ziplining in Niagara Falls. (Source: Bottled Media)

"I don't think the one lap made a whole lot of difference, but I think it was like stepping up, and with the zip lining, just one upping it,” Boer said.

Thomlinson completed her 97 and 98th laps on Friday afternoon, while a crowd of residents cheered her on.

“We're all joking, ‘what is she going to do next year?’ I don't really know. She's got a year to think about it," Boer said.

Thomlinson is also unsure what her goal will be.

“I don't know. I have to think about it,” she said.

Staff and residents don’t think Thomlinson will be idle for long, as she’s a proud member a Seasons group that volunteers around the residence.

"She thinks up a lot of the things that we do," explained John Simon, the seniorosity member at Seasons Retirement Community.

Thomlinson was born in England. She moved to Canada after the Second World War and lived in Burlington before ultimately settling in Cambridge. She moved to the Seasons facility during the pandemic, and once restrictions eased, she quickly became involved in groups and activities.

While Thomlinson was always community-driven, she seemed to blossom at Seasons.

Joan Thomlinson walking the track with her son Gary at the Seasons Retirement Community in Cambridge on May 31,2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

"When she moved in, it's kind of like she all of a sudden got 60 or 70 cousins, brothers, sisters, neighbours, which they all are,” explained her son Gary Thomlinson. “They kind of all do things together. They go for pub nights, they go out to restaurants, they have meals out, or go shopping."

Whatever is next, Thomlinson plans on staying active.