OPP investigating death at Woodstock ONroute

Ontario Provincial Police say Monday’s closure of an ONroute, west of Woodstock, was due to a death investigation.

Officers with the Oxford County detachment were called to the westbound ONroute off of Highway 401 just after 2 a.m.

OPP say a 34-year-old was found unresponsive and life-saving measures were started.

The person, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

OPP say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

They added that there was no threat to public safety.

The entrances to the ONroute remained closed until 9 a.m. and the building reopened a short time after.

OPP say their Major Crime Unit is assisting with their investigation.