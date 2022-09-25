OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they are investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.

OPP said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Wallace Avenue North and Elizabeth Street East.

The teen was allegedly approached by a male driver who told the girl to get into his vehicle, according to OPP.

The man is described as having dark skin, a white beard and possibly being in his 50s. Police said he was wearing a Gucci-brimmed hat at the time.

The vehicle police are looking for is described to be a white four-door sedan with a Quebec license plate.

#PerthOPP is investigating an incident which took place today at approximately 3:30 pm in Listowel involving this white sedan and are looking to speak with the driver. Please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.^kl pic.twitter.com/Mtjl207iDH — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 25, 2022

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a message at www.P3tips.com.