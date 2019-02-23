

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old Minto man has been arrested and charged following a lengthy police investigation in Listowel on Friday.

Perth County OPP spent several hours outside a home on Main Street, shutting down the road.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and several schools were placed in hold and secure.

Several OPP units including the tactical and canine unit were there since 6 a.m. looking for a wanted man.

Nathan Chambers was arrested shortly after 5 p.m.

He faces a string of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.