Featured
OPP arrest man, 21, after lengthy lockdown in Listowel
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 5:51PM EST
A 21-year-old Minto man has been arrested and charged following a lengthy police investigation in Listowel on Friday.
Perth County OPP spent several hours outside a home on Main Street, shutting down the road.
Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and several schools were placed in hold and secure.
Several OPP units including the tactical and canine unit were there since 6 a.m. looking for a wanted man.
Nathan Chambers was arrested shortly after 5 p.m.
He faces a string of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.