

CTV Kitchener





Perth County OPP has a man in custody following a section of Main Street in Listowel being closed off.

Residents were evacuated from their homes as the area between Livingstone Avenue North and Victoria Street North was closed since early in the morning on Friday.

Three elementary schools in the area initiated a precautionary “Hold & Secure”.

OPP tactical team and canine unit were on scene for a majority of the day as part of a wanted person investigation.

Police could not specify what the man in custody was wanted for or if he was armed. They assured residents that there was no risk to their safety.

The road has since been re-opened as OPP remain on scene to continue their investigation.

#PerthOPP advising 1 male in custody following the containment of a residence in @NorthPerth1. Police resources clear and roadway has been re-opened. Thanks to the community for your patience; this incident has been safely resolved. ^bc — OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 22, 2019

#PerthOPP have closed Main Street in Listowel between Victoria Avenue and Barber Avenue as part of an investigation involving a wanted person. 3 elementary schools are in "Hold and Secure" as a precaution. No direct threat to schools or public. Media: PC james.stanley@opp.ca ^dr — OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 22, 2019