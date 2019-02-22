Perth County OPP has a man in custody following a section of Main Street in Listowel being closed off.

Residents were evacuated from their homes as the area between Livingstone Avenue North and Victoria Street North was closed since early in the morning on Friday.

Three elementary schools in the area initiated a precautionary “Hold & Secure”.

OPP tactical team and canine unit were on scene for a majority of the day as part of a wanted person investigation.

Police could not specify what the man in custody was wanted for or if he was armed. They assured residents that there was no risk to their safety.

The road has since been re-opened as OPP remain on scene to continue their investigation.

 

 

 

 

 