OPP announces procession for officer slain near Hagersville, Ont.

A procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala will be held on Friday.

On Tuesday, Pierzchala, 28, was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., while responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The procession will depart from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and travel northbound on Highway 400 to Barrie.

“Members of the public are invited [to] join first responders in showing their respects from one of the many overpasses along the highway. Please do not stop on the highway to exit your vehicle as this poses a serious safety concern,” OPP said in a news release.

A police funeral will be held in Barrie on Jan. 4. Details will be announced once they have been finalized, according to OPP.

At a Wednesday evening press conference, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said he could not say what the possible motive behind the shooting could be.

Two people, Randall McKenzie, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation located near Brantford and Brandi Stewart-Sperry from Hamilton were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Carrique said Pierzchala was "essentially ambushed and had absolutely no chance of being able to defend himself."

The rookie officer had been patrolling independently since April of this year, earning himself a highly regarded and respected reputation from his peers, Carrique said.