Open call for artists to paint picnic tables in Waterloo

The City of Waterloo is looking for a dozen artists to paint picnic tables as part of its neighbourhood garden picnic table program.

The city says three picnic tables will be displayed in four different community parks in Waterloo.

The goal of the project is to create distinct spaces, celebrate community and beautify the parks.

Artists are asked to submit one concept to be considered along with an application form.

The artwork will juried by a team of city staff, artists and community representatives, before finalists are selected.

Artwork will be scored on artist merit, connection to project themes, ability to carry out project and aesthetic considerations, according to the city.

Artists are being asked to consider concepts and themes that explore:

• Natural heritage features of the park, community space, or neighbourhood;

• Open ended play designed to engage residents;

• Stories of the neighbourhood, the residents, or the community;

• Movement, connectivity, and pedestrian friendly spaces;

• Bright, bold, and engaging images that add to the beautification of the area;

• Resident and neighbourhood engagement, gathering spaces, and community building.

The city says it will provide the picnic tables and artists will be paid $1,000 for the time and supplies, including paint.

The deadline to apply to the program is 5 p.m. on May 22.

Sharon Ye's picnic table 'Potluck' combines East Asian dishes with western dishes to show the diversity of Waterloo region. (Sharon Ye/City of Waterloo)

Lupita Guerrero says 'A Picnic Guest' was inspired by the peacocks at Waterloo Park. (Lupita Guerrero/City of Waterloo)

Chrissy Kuiack says 'Bold Flowers' was inspired by flowers bursting with life and beauty in the summer. (Chrissy Kuiack/City of Waterloo)

Tara Nix says her table, 'Bee-Dazzled' is inspired by the city's mission to educated and spread pollinator awareness. (Tara Nix/City of Waterloo)

Donia Liu Neekman's table 'The Grand River' is inspired by the natural heritage of the many parks and neighbourhoods. (Donia Liu Neekman/City of Waterloo)