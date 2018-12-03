

CTV Kitchener





Those who rely on cheques from Ontario Works may be waiting longer than usual.

The Region of Waterloo said in a statement that it had mailed the cheques out on Nov. 26 as the postal disruption ended.

The federal government passed back-to-work legislation, ending five weeks of rotating strikes across the country.

Kitchener saw over 800 workers strike on two different occasions.

As of Nov. 30, however, about 400 people had not yet received their Ontario Works cheques in the mail.

The Region of Waterloo has offered to replace missing cheques if necessary and to confirm with landlords that payment was delayed due to issues caused by the postal disruption.

According to the release, which was sent on Dec. 3, some recipients had received their benefits in the mail today.

Anyone still waiting for a cheque was advised to contact their caseworker for assistance.