Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Ontario Porsche driver charged for pulling hot tub on wooden cart
Photo from Woodstock Police.
KITCHENER -- Woodstock Police responded to an unusual call on Wednesday afternoon – a Porsche, pulling a hot tub on a homemade cart.
They say they received several calls about the car as it made its way along Dundas Street West near 11th Line.
The 54-year-old male driver was charged with careless driving.
Photo posted to the Facebook page Warehouse Guys London.
Police say all drivers are responsible for the safety of the load they're carrying.
“Had this hot tub become unattached from the homemade trailer that it was towed on, [it] would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path,” said Cont. Marco D’Annibale in a press release.
The Highway Traffic Act and the Ministry of Transportation has these tips for towing safely:
- Register the trailer
- Make sure the trailer is in good condition
- Have strong brakes to stop and hold the trailer
- Proper lights
- Have two separate ways of attaching the trailer to your vehicle
- Have a good trailer hitch
- Make sure the load is balanced evenly