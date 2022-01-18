Ontario mother given 2-year conditional sentence in death of 3-year-old son swept into Grand River

The mother of an Ontario boy who died after he was swept into the Grand River in Ontario in 2018 has been given a two-year conditional sentence.

The judge handed down the decision on Tuesday morning. Michelle Hanson will spend the first 18 months of her sentence under house arrest and will only be able to leave for specific and approved reasons. For the final six months, she will be able to leave her residence but will be under a curfew.

Hanson will not be allowed to drive during her sentence and will need to continue counselling.

Hanson pleaded guilty to criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death in November.

Her son, three-year-old Kaden Young, died in February 2018 when the minivan she was driving went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River during a period of heavy flooding. His body was recovered two months later, on April 21, 2018. Hanson was charged in October of 2018.

After the two-year conditional sentence is complete, she will be on probation for one year and a three-year driving ban will go into effect.

