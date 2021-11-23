Ontario mother pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old son swept into Grand River

KITCHENER -

The mother of an Ontario boy who died after he was swept into the Grand River in Ontario in 2018 has pleaded guilty in his death.

Michelle Hanson pleaded guilty to criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death via video in court on Tuesday morning.

Her son, three-year-old Kaden Young, died in February 2018 when the minivan he was in went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River during a period of heavy flooding. His body was recovered two months later, on April 21, 2018.

Hanson was charged in October of that year.

The trial was delayed several times due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.

This is a developing story. More details to come.