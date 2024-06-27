KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Ontario blacksmiths partner for project to support family separated by Ukraine-Russia war

    Iryna Tereschenko reaches out to touch carefully crafted metalwork on June 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News) Iryna Tereschenko reaches out to touch carefully crafted metalwork on June 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
    Share

    After hearing about a Ukrainian blacksmith who left his anvil to fight Russia, a group of Ontario blacksmiths came together in a unique way to support his wife and children, who now live in Waterloo, Ont.

    Blacksmith Robb Martin has made just about everything at Thak Ironworks in Woolwich Township over the last 30 years.

    That’s until a rare ‘project’ practically walked in through his shop doors.

    “Iryna had been here for maybe a month as a new refugee,” said Martin.

    Iryna Tereschenko is from Ukraine and her family was separated by the ongoing war.

    “I’m scared about my kids, of course,” Tereschenko said, recalling the frightening moments when they had to flee.

    Her husband stayed to fight, but Tereschenko and her children eventually made their way to Waterloo.

    Before the war, her husband was a blacksmith and she was an ironwork designer, which is how they made a living.

    So it made sense when she showed up at Thak Ironworks in search of a job.

    “That was not a possibility, but I looked at her portfolio and the designs and the style – it just blew me away,” Martin said.

    He came up with an idea. He asked Tereschenko to design something that he, and more than a dozen Ontario blacksmiths, could create and auction off to help financially support the family.

    Tereschenko accepted, although she was a little hesitant given her unfamiliarity with certain measurement conversions.

    “Before this, I knew millimetre, centimetre, metre. I don’t know inches or anything like that, my God,” she said, chuckling.

    But she overcame the nerves and chose to design a gate.

    Ukranian gate Waterloo Thak Ironworks

    “It’s a clock – it shows my life before war and my life after,” she said, showing her design.

    The group of blacksmiths wasted no time. It took hundreds of hours of voluntary work to complete.

    “Then it all came to the shop here. My employee and I ended up putting the whole thing together,” said Martin. He said the project took about one year.

    It came full circle Thursday afternoon. The gate was sold at auction for $10,000, but to make the sale even sweeter, Waddington’s Auctioneers & Appraisers in Toronto topped the donation up, which brought the total to $12,500.

    All of that will go to Tereschenko and her family.

    “Everybody [involved] are all very good people. I’m lucky,” she said.

    She hopes the gate she helped build will lead to job opportunities as she looks to build a new life and eventually have her family together again.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    2024 NBA Draft: Lakers select Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in second round

    Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year's draft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News