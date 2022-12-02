‘One Stop Holiday Drop’ collecting toys, food and money for families in need
Want to make the holidays special for families here in Waterloo Region?
All it takes is a donation on your next shopping trip.
A ‘One Stop Holiday Drop’ event was held at the Canadian Tire at Kitchener's Sunrise Plaza on Friday, and CTV Kitchener’s Will Aiello was there to find out what families need.
A donation bin was set up for new and unwrapped toys for CTV’s Toy Mountain campaign.
“Last year, in this region, we distributed 6,500 toys to 6,500 children,” said Maj. Pamela Pinksen, executive director at the Salvation Army. “This year we’ve seen a 30 per cent increase, at least, in the need.”
While they get a lot of toys for children between the ages of four and eight, the Salvation Army said it really needs more donations for kids from nine to 12 as well as newborn to 3-years-old.
The ‘One Stop Holiday Drop’ event is also collecting non-perishable donations for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
“One in every fourteen households need emergency food assistance,” said Michelle from the organization. “So the need is there. The cost of living is spiking and people are struggling to put food on the table. They’re having to choose whether to pay for their rent, whether they put gas in their cars, or whether they’re putting food on the table.”
The items they're running short on at their warehouse are dried pasta, pasta sauce, granola bars and canned vegetables.
Financial donations are also welcome and in many cases, they can make a bigger impact.
“One dollar equals two nutritious meals,” explains Michelle. “That goes a lot further because we’re able to buy food for our warehouse where we’re able to fill in some gaps.”
The Canadian Tire store at Sunrise Plaza also donated $1,500 to the holiday campaign on Friday.
“We love to give back to the community and want to say thank you to everyone who has donated so far,” said store manager Sheila. “We want to help the families and kids in need in the area. It’s just a great feeling to be there for people. It’s great to finally be able to give back.”
Donations can be dropped off at the following Canadian Tire locations:
- 1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener
- 385 Fairway Road South, Kitchener
- 1080 Victoria Street North, Kitchener
- 400 Weber Street North, Waterloo
- 656 Erb Street West, Waterloo
- 325 Arthur Street South, Elmira
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the Veterans Affairs Minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America's newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
London
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
-
A new Community Addictions Hub moves closer to reality for Sarnia-Lambton
With community consultations now complete, the design and construction of the Community Addictions Hub for Sarnia-Lambton is ready to move forward. It's viewed as a significant advancement in the effort to help people cope with addictions and find a road to recovery.
-
City's list of parks where homeless encampments prohibited faces new scrutiny
City hall finally provided a rationale why specific city parks were selected to be on a list where homeless encampments are proactively removed.
Windsor
-
Fireball meteor, spotted across Canada and U.S, among most reported to the American Meteor Society
Nearly a day after witnessing a mysterious stream of light beaming through the evening skies while driving through Windsor, Ont., Bassem Mazloum still wasn’t sure what he had witnessed.
-
Bright Lights returns, bringing holiday cheer to downtown Windsor
'Tis the season to be jolly and the return of Bright Lights Windsor is about to shine during the holidays.
-
City works to find housing solutions for displaced 1616 Ouellette residents before shelter closes Monday
A deadline is looming for residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue who were evacuated from their homes two weeks ago over safety concerns at the apartment.
Barrie
-
Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
-
Turkey farmers sound alarm over shortages as cases of avian flu rise
Turkey farmers are sounding the alarm as the avian flu spreads, killing birds across the country, leaving many left to find alternatives for Christmas dinner.
Northern Ontario
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed three people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward
A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.
-
Timmins hospital dealing with high numbers of people with respiratory illnesses
The Timmins and District Hospital's assessment clinic has been busy seeing people with respiratory illnesses.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
Arnprior hospital offering staff education upgrades to retain workforce
At a time when there is a critical shortage of nurses in Ontario, the Arnprior Regional Hospital is taking a different approach to retain their staff.
-
Levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa 'remain high', Ottawa Public Health warns
In its weekly Respiratory Virus Snapshot, OPH says the wastewater viral signals show "moderate" levels of RSV and COVID-19, while the influenza levels are "high".
Toronto
-
Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence
Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of 'constant chaos' in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.
-
Peel police seek suspect who tried to put bag over woman's head during random assault
Police in Peel Region have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to cover a woman’s head with a bag and violently assaulted her in Brampton on Thursday evening.
-
Construction worker unaccounted for after industrial accident in Mississauga
Peel police say one construction worker is unaccounted for after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Run, Hide, Fight: Quebec college aims to prepare students for active shooter as police investigate lockdown
Laval police parked a command post outside College Montmorency Friday with hopes to shed light on the shooting that sent four to hospital and pushed the school into lockdown. Meanwhile, Dawson College sent out a memo to students and staff on shooter preparedness, and Quebec's education minister pondered bumping up training in schools.
-
Quebec human rights commission forced to close nearly 200 cases after Mike Ward decision
Quebec's human rights commission was forced to close 194 discrimination complaints following the Supreme Court of Canada's Mike Ward decision, commission leaders revealed Friday while presenting their activity report for the year 2021-2022.
-
Large fire engulfs Mont Gabriel Hotel in Laurentians; multiple fire departments respond
Firefighters from several municipalities were called to the scene of a large fire Friday at the Mont-Gabriel Hotel in Sainte-Adele, Que.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Lab-confirmed flu cases double in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
-
'We miss you': Search party combs Steinbach streets for missing man
Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in Steinbach to search for a man missing more than a week.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alberta premier touts sovereignty act's economic benefits, talks potential uses
Alberta’s premier is doubling down on claims her sovereignty act will boost the province’s fortunes – and she already knows how she might use the bill.
-
Red Deer man charged in deadly Deerfoot crash that closed road Friday morning
A Red Deer man has been charged in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Terwillegar Drive Expansion at risk in budget deliberations: councillor
A south Edmonton councillor says the ongoing Terwillegar Drive Expansion is at risk as local politicians look for ways to save money during tight budget deliberations.
Vancouver
-
Province working on pay increases for child-care workers as subsidies for families kick in
The minister responsible for child care in B.C. reaffirmed that the province is looking at ways to increase wages for early childhood educators, as child-care subsidies kick in.
-
A Fraser Valley senior's 'sweet' idea to spread some holiday cheer
A Chilliwack senior came up with a sweet idea to spread some cheer in her community this Christmas season.
-
Suspect arrested and charged in B.C. teen's death nearly 1 year after her body was found
Nearly one year after the body of a missing Delta teenager was found, police say a suspect is facing charges related to her death.