One person taken to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Nafziger Road and Berletts Road.

Air Ornge could be seen in the area around 9:30 a.m. Police confirmed with CTV News that Air Ornge had been requested.

Police said the number of people involved in the crash is unknown at this time but one person has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police could not confirm how long the roadway will be closed for.