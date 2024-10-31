KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person sent to trauma centre after Guelph stabbing

    The scene of a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Oct. 31, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) The scene of a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Oct. 31, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    One person has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Thursday.

    Guelph Police said the stabbing happened around 10:45 a.m.

    Police say they were called to an address on Wyndham Street North near Woolwich Street.

    According to investigators, a 41-year-old man went into a business bleeding heavily, and said he had been stabbed.

    He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    A man was found downtown about two hours later and was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News