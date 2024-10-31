One person sent to trauma centre after Guelph stabbing

One person has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Thursday.

Guelph Police said the stabbing happened around 10:45 a.m.

Police say they were called to an address on Wyndham Street North near Woolwich Street.

According to investigators, a 41-year-old man went into a business bleeding heavily, and said he had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A man was found downtown about two hours later and was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.