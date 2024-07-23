KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot

    Ornge air ambulance in this undated file photo. Ornge air ambulance in this undated file photo.
    One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.

    Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Nafziger Road and Berletts Road.

    Police confirmed that Air Ornge had been requested.

    A woman in her 40s was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries, Air Ornge told CTV News in an email.

    "We were requested to transport a second patient, but cancelled from that request."

    It is unclear how many people were involved in the collision.

    Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

    Police could not confirm how long the roadway will be closed for.

