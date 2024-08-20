KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person airlifted to hospital after serious 3-vehicle crash in Howick Township

    A road closed sign. (CTV News)
    One person has been airlifted to hospital following a serious three-vehicle crash in Howick Township.

    Huron Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene along Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88.

    Police say roads will be closed in the area as they continue to investigate.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

