One in custody following assault investigation in Brantford
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 9:15PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Brantford police say they have one person in custody following an assault.
The incident happened at Darling and Peel Streets Wednesday afternoon.
Police remained at the scene on Wednesday night and were looking to speak to witnesses.
Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.
The investigation is still in its early stages and police say they will not be able to provide any further details at this time.