

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Wellington Road 46, between Guelph and Aberfoyle.

They say two vehicles collided around 5 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Gordon Street (Brock Road) and Maltby Road.

A 40-year-old Guelph man who was driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

A woman who was a passenger in his car and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“We suspect it has something to do with someone not stopping, or not stopping long enough at the stop sign,” said Const. Joshua Cunningham with Wellington County OPP.