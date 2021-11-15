One dead, two injured after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7
The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Acton, Ont. that left one dead and two injured. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Nov. 14, 2021)
KITCHENER -
A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Acton, Ont. has left one person dead and two injured.
It happened at 7:20 p.m. Sunday near 4th line.
In a tweet issued around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the OPP said the roads were wet and slushy at the time of the crash.
Two people who were in an SUV are being treated for minor injuries.
OPP are investigating the crash.
One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on #Hwy7/4th Line, Acton. #MississaugaOPP investigating. 2 people in SUV treated for minor injuries. Roads were wet and slushy at the time of crash - 7:20pm. pic.twitter.com/E6KUM7Ge6i— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 15, 2021