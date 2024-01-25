One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police say emergency crews were called to Casey Drive at Gray Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found an injured male outside, Const. Chris Iden said.
Iden did not release his age or name.
“Upon arrival, police did locate one individual who was later pronounced deceased,” Iden told reporters. “At this time, there’s very minimal information that we can share just because this is very early on but we encourage members of the public, anyone with info to contact police immediately.”
Police tape surrounds a block of Gray Street in Kitchener on Jan. 25, 2024 as officers respond to a shooting. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
Both Casey Drive and Gray Street are blocked off. Police tape also surrounds two homes in the area but police haven’t said if the residences or any of the people living there were involved.
Six schools in the area were placed in hold and secure. That directive was lifted at 11 a.m.
Police have not said if they’re looking for any suspects.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
