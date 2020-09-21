Advertisement
One dead after farm incident in Brant County, police say
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 6:22PM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 21, 2020 7:36PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A person has died after a farm incident on Monday evening, according to provincial police.
The incident occurred at an address on St. George Road in the County of Brant around 5 p.m.
The incident is under investigation.
Police say they'll likely be at the property for several hours. The coroner has also been called to the scene.