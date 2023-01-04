One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler

Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.

Emergency crews were called to the collision around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, OPP said.

According to OPP, it involved a white sedan and black SUV. Police said the driver of the white car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the black SUV suffered minor injuries.

The drivers were the only people inside the vehicles at the time of the crash and several witnesses saw it happen, OPP said.

"We are very fortunate that there was a nurse in one of the vehicles just behind where the accident occurred and they were able to come and provide assistance very quickly to the drivers, so we are really thankful for the people that stopped to help out," Const. Jacob Unger said.

Road closed sign seen on Jan. 4, 2023 (CTV News/Jeff Pickel)

Unger said the cause of the crash hasn’t been determined yet, but weather could be a factor.

“As you can see, it’s quite foggy right now, so weather conditions will be taken into account,” Unger said, adding the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement is assisting Wellington County OPP with the investigation.

“They’ll be looking at the vehicles to see what the speeds were, [what] the driving behaviour was right before, leading up to the accident. And obviously, an autopsy will most likely be performed,” Unger said.

As of 6:00 p.m., Wellington Road 32 remains closed between Wellington Road 34 and Concession Road 4.

A few hours after they were called to this crash, Wellington County OPP responded to another fatal collision 35 minutes north near Alma.

The identity of the victims in both incidents have not been released.