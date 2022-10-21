One dead after crash near Village of Erin

The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a video posted to Twitter, Joshua Cunningham, media officer with Wellington County OPP, said emergency services responded around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning to a single-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck.

In the video, Cunningham said the driver was treated for minor injuries while the passenger died in hospital.

Investigators are continuing to investigate, and are asking anyone with information to call police.

The video, which was posted just after 10 a.m., showed a road closure along Winston Churchill Boulevard.

“Investigators are still on scene. They’re preparing to relocate vehicles. We expect [the road] to reopen within an hour or so,” Cunningham told CTV, just after noon on Friday.

The footage posted to Twitter appears to show the truck went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

“Reconstructionist will be responsible to determine the sequence of events but the vehicle was nestled into a tree line first when responders got to the scene,” said Cunningham.