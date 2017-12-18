

When it comes to baby names, Ontario’s long-reigning queen has been joined by a new king.

The province says Olivia was the top name for newborn girls in 2016. It’s the ninth straight year Olivia has been the most popular girls’ name in the province.

Emma was the second-most popular name, as it has been for several years, while Charlotte came in third for the second straight year. Isla was the only new addition to the top 20 on the female side.

On the boys’ side, Benjamin rose to first place, ending a five-year run in which Liam was the top boys’ name in the province. Liam slipped to second, followed by Noah in third.

James and Oliver both rose significantly in 2016, entering the top 10, while Lincoln, Adam and Aiden were new additions to the top 20.

2016 was the first time Lincoln had been one of the 20 most popular names for newborn boys in Ontario.

Top baby girl names, 2016

Olivia Emma Charlotte Ava Sophia Abigail Emily Amelia Mia Isabella

Top baby boy names, 2016